Heartland Votes

Battlehawks open 400-level seating for home opener

Single-game tickets in the 400-level are priced at $18.
Single-game tickets in the 400-level are priced at $18.(St. Louis Battlehawks)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks have announced, ahead of the home opener this Saturday; the team will open the 400-level seating at The Dome at America’s Center.

The XFL says this is due to continued demand for Battlehawks. A limited amount of single-game tickets in the 400-level for the home opener will go on sale today, Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m.

Single-game tickets in the 400-level are priced at $18.

The Battlehawks will play the first of five home games on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with a 3 p.m. kickoff against the Arlington Renegades on ESPN2.

Information on single-game, season, and premium seating can be found at //XFL.com/tickets.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Gavel
Two Cape Girardeau men among four “Gangster Disciples” leaders convicted for racketeering conspiracy and murder
A woman from Branson, Mo. was sentenced to federal prison on meth charges.
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on meth charges
The Chester Bridge that connects Missouri and Illinois will be replaced as MoDOT has announced...
MoDOT selects team to replace Chester Bridge
From left: Ranell Robinson, 43, of Cape Girardeau, is now charged with unlawful possession of a...
More charges filed against 2 suspects in Cape Girardeau Hotshots shooting
A Kennett man is accused of shooting another man he saw in a vehicle with his ex-girlfriend.
Kennett man accused of shooting another man in Walmart parking lot