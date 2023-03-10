Battlehawks open 400-level seating for home opener

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks have announced, ahead of the home opener this Saturday; the team will open the 400-level seating at The Dome at America’s Center.

The XFL says this is due to continued demand for Battlehawks. A limited amount of single-game tickets in the 400-level for the home opener will go on sale today, Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m.

Single-game tickets in the 400-level are priced at $18.

The Battlehawks will play the first of five home games on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with a 3 p.m. kickoff against the Arlington Renegades on ESPN2.

Information on single-game, season, and premium seating can be found at //XFL.com/tickets.

