7th annual Friends Gala raises more than $300K for Saint Francis Foundation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 7th Annual Friends Gala raised more than $323,00 for the Saint Francis Foundation.

“The money and resources we raise during the Friends Gala will provide hope and healing to thousands of cardiac and cancer patients undergoing treatment at Saint Francis over the coming year, helping them to regain optimal health after a major life event. The needs in our community are tremendous, so the outpouring of support is deeply appreciated,” said Stacy Huff, executive director of the Saint Francis Foundation.

According to Saint Francis Healthcare, contributions each year benefit the CancerCare and CardiacCare funds offered through the foundation.

The CancerCare fund helps cancer patients in need with nutritional supplements, medicine, transportation and lodging.

The CardiacCare fund provides help with cardiac rehabilitation and other services and equipment for patients unable to afford them.

“Generous sponsors and volunteers make The Friends Gala possible, and we are truly humbled by their commitment and support,” Nicole Nguyen, Gala Chair; Lindsay Bingaman, The Friends President and Gala Co-Chair and Christy Farrow, Gala Co-Chair, said in the news release.

The gala was held on Saturday, March 4 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center.

