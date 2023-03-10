Heartland Votes

7th annual Friends Gala raises more than $300K for Saint Francis Foundation

The 7th Annual Friends Gala raised more than $323,00 for the Saint Francis Foundation.
The 7th Annual Friends Gala raised more than $323,00 for the Saint Francis Foundation.(Saint Francis Healthcare)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 7th Annual Friends Gala raised more than $323,00 for the Saint Francis Foundation.

“The money and resources we raise during the Friends Gala will provide hope and healing to thousands of cardiac and cancer patients undergoing treatment at Saint Francis over the coming year, helping them to regain optimal health after a major life event. The needs in our community are tremendous, so the outpouring of support is deeply appreciated,” said Stacy Huff, executive director of the Saint Francis Foundation.

According to Saint Francis Healthcare, contributions each year benefit the CancerCare and CardiacCare funds offered through the foundation.

The CancerCare fund helps cancer patients in need with nutritional supplements, medicine, transportation and lodging.

The CardiacCare fund provides help with cardiac rehabilitation and other services and equipment for patients unable to afford them.

“Generous sponsors and volunteers make The Friends Gala possible, and we are truly humbled by their commitment and support,” Nicole Nguyen, Gala Chair; Lindsay Bingaman, The Friends President and Gala Co-Chair and Christy Farrow, Gala Co-Chair, said in the news release.

The gala was held on Saturday, March 4 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Gavel
Two Cape Girardeau men among four “Gangster Disciples” leaders convicted for racketeering conspiracy and murder
A woman from Branson, Mo. has been sentenced to federal prison after being found possessing...
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute meth
The Chester Bridge that connects Missouri and Illinois will be replaced as MoDOT has announced...
MoDOT selects team to replace Chester Bridge
From left: Ranell Robinson, 43, of Cape Girardeau, is now charged with unlawful possession of a...
More charges filed against 2 suspects in Cape Girardeau Hotshots shooting
A Kennett man is accused of shooting another man he saw in a vehicle with his ex-girlfriend.
Kennett man accused of shooting another man in Walmart parking lot

Latest News

Sgt. ClarK Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses driving safety for St....
Sgt. Parrott with MSHP discusses driving safety for St. Patrick's Day weekend, March Madness
Hadley Stephens is the founder and executive director of Rolling in Faith.
Heartland woman hopes to empower people with disabilities through continued education
An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for 71-year-old Danny Lloyd Jones in Ozark, Mo.
MISSING: 71-year-old Carter Co. man with dementia
Ribbon Cutting at the newly opened food bank in Jackson, Missouri.
New SEMO Food Bank location holds ribbon-cutting in Jackson