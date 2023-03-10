Heartland Votes

1 person killed in shooting, Jonesboro police searching for suspect

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:04 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting at the Kum and Go on South Culberhouse Road.

According to the desk sergeant, the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10.

One man was found dead in the Kum and Go parking lot.

Police are currently searching for a suspect described as a tall male wearing a black jacket and sweatpants.

The suspect left the scene driving south on Southwest Drive in a white Malibu.

We will continue to follow this story for more information.

