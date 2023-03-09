Waynesville Police Department investigating death of 5-year-old girl; 2 women facing charges

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Waynesville Police Department is investigating the death of a five-year-old girl.

Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse or neglect of a child, and involuntary manslaughter charges.

Investigators say a student told a Waynesville School Resource Officer that a child was unconscious and unresponsive in the residence. Waynesville Police responded to the 700 Block of Washington Street and found the child dead.

Investigators say police found marks on the wrist, ankles, and neck of the little girl. They also found a sock with blood on it near the little girl. Investigators say Shamira Buford said the sock was in the mouth because the little girl would cry and keep the other children awake. Police went to the St. Robert Fire Department to speak with the other children. Investigators say one of the siblings told police that the little girl would get tied up at night.

Investigators say Angela West admitted to police that the little girl would get tied up and would show the other kids in the house how to do it. It also says West told police the little girl would steal food and “tying her up was a last resort.”

The two are being held on a no bond warrant in the Pulaski County Jail.

