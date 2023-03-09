Heartland Votes

Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance holds first indoor ritual of the year to celebrate Spring

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance welcomes Spring with an indoor ritual known as Ostara.

On Saturday, March 25, those with SIPA will gather at the Gaia House Interfaith Center in Carbondale, Ill. Ostara is to celebrate the changing of seasons from winter to spring, welcoming the warmer weather and longer days.

The gathering starts at 6 p.m. and the ritual to follow begins at 7 p.m. A potluck will follow the ritual and it is recommended that anyone joining bring what they can to share.

This is a free event open to all ages. Certified service animals are also welcome in Gaia House. Masks are required. Gaia House is located at 913 South Illinois Avenue across from SIU.

For more information about the event, you can contact Tara Nelsen at 618-924-0263. Text is preferred.

