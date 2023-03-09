Heartland Votes

SIU holds open house for Small Business Development Center

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is holding an open house, facility tours, networking and a workshop in recognition of Small Business Development Center Day.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale is holding an open house, facility tours, networking and a workshop in recognition of Small Business Development Center Day.

On March 15, the public is welcome to attend the event taking place at SIU’s Dunn-Richmond Economic Development Center. SBDC Director, Melissa Ray Roach said events like these are needed so that people understand the importance of small businesses.

“SBDC Day is an important occasion to recognize and celebrate the vital role that small businesses play in the economy and the support that the SBDC provides these small businesses,” said Roach. “Small businesses are a critical driver of economic growth. They help create jobs, stimulate economic development and build stronger communities.”

The festivities begin with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Visitors can tour the facility and the business incubators. Participants can also visit informational tables with staff and representatives of Carbondale Main Street, the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, the Procurement Technical Assistance Center and the SBDC.

Turning Your Side Hustle into a Legitimate Business, a free workshop, will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Aimee Wigfall, a professional photographer and SBDC small business adviser, will provide information about turning hobbies, interests and side-business ideas into a professional enterprise. Pre-registration is required for the no-cost workshop and sign up is available at sbdc.siu.edu.

