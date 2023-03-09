Heartland Votes

Saint Louis defeats George Mason 82-54 in Atlantic 10

Led by Gibson Jimerson’s 21 points, the Saint Louis Billikens defeated the George Mason Patriots 82-54 in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 21 points and Saint Louis beat George Mason 82-54 on Thursday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Jimerson was 8 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Billikens (21-11). Javon Pickett went 5 of 6 from the field to add 13 points. Sincere Parker shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Josh Oduro led the way for the Patriots (20-13) with 15 points and five assists. Ronald Polite added 12 points for George Mason. De'Von Cooper also recorded 10 points. The loss snapped the Patriots' seven-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

A Kennett man is accused of shooting another man he saw in a vehicle with his ex-girlfriend.
Kennett man accused of shooting another man in Walmart parking lot
The Chester Bridge that connects Missouri and Illinois will be replaced as MoDOT has announced...
MoDOT selects team to replace Chester Bridge
A woman from Branson, Mo. has been sentenced to federal prison after being found possessing...
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute meth
Generic Gavel
Two Cape Girardeau men among four “Gangster Disciples” leaders convicted for racketeering conspiracy and murder
Dr. Howard Benyon will take over for Dr. Neil Glass, who announced his retirement in January.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools announce new superintendent

Latest News

Gary Muehlberg, 73.
Suspected serial killer serving life sentence admits to 1990 Missouri slaying
St. Louis police had recently trained for an active shooting situation
Missouri governor would control St. Louis police under bill
Missouri lawmakers are debating a proposal to ban most LGBTQ education subjects in public...
Missouri debates ban on LGBTQ education for all grades
The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday set a June execution date for man convicted of killing...
Man to be executed in June for killing 2 Missouri jailers