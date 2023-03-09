One Heartland women is working on continuing the education of those with disabilities.

METROPOLIS, IL. (KFVS) - One Metropolis college student is working to make a huge impact on her community. She is working with special needs students who have finished high school but are not ready to move on.

Hadley Stephens is the Founder and Executive Director of Rolling in Faith. Stephens hopes to empower those she works with to make a difference in their neighborhoods.

“It’s just so crucial that there’s these programs reaching out to these Individuals and their families,” said Stephens.

Stephens started the non-profit Rolling in Faith 5 years ago. It helps individuals with special needs and it soon will expand to add school programs called the Holland House.

Stephens says in the mornings it will be a college like experience, where students will have classes such as functional math, functional reading and a bible class.

She says one day a week the students will have lunches where they’re able to prepare their own lunches in a fully functioning kitchen with the help of our staff and volunteers.

In the afternoons, it’ll be more geared towards their individual goals, community service, outings, field trips and more. For Jaclin Holder, a member of the Rolling in Faith community, and her dad Ted, both of them say this is needed in this region.

“It’s really a blessing, truly a blessing,” said Holder.

Each class could have 15 students. Volunteers say Stephens vision is truly a game changer. Linda Mathis has been by Stephens’s side for multiple years. She says this kind of program is needed in this area.

“It’s very critical, cause when they get out of high school, they don’t have anything. And I think it’s very critical in this little small area that they’re able to have a place to go and feel involved and feel important,” said Mathis.

The program is open to anyone in the Heartland. This is very dear to Stephens.

“It is critical and it’s truly the difference between life being lived the way it’s supposed to and a life of depression, loneliness and anxiety,” said Stephens.

