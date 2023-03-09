Heartland Votes

Old Town Cape to ‘celebrate downtown’ during annual dinner

Old Town Cape, Inc. will hold its annual dinner “Celebrating Downtown: Volunteers Are Our Heroes!” on Thursday, March 9.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. will hold its annual dinner “Celebrating Downtown: Volunteers Are Our Heroes!” on Thursday, March 9.

According to a release from Old Town Cape, they’ll be recognizing accomplishments for the downtown area, as well as acknowledge the efforts of downtown investors, businesses, property owners and volunteers.

Nine award winners will be recognized for their contributions and successes in the following categories: Volunteer of the Year Award, Resiliency Award, John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award, Judith Ann Crow Residential Historic Rehabilitation Award, Outstanding Mission Support Award, Distinguished Service Award, Special Recognition Award, Business Excellence Award and Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award.

The dinner will be at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.

Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m.

