Heartland Votes

New atmospheric river storm barrels toward California

Officials in California are imploring residents to prepare for a powerful storm set to lash the region with torrential rain. (CNN, KABC, KABW, Facebook, Twitter
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California braced Thursday for the arrival of another atmospheric river that forecasters warned will bring heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and the threat of flooding to a state still digging out from earlier storms.

The flood threat will come from the combination of rain and melting of parts of the huge snowpack built in California’s mountains by nine atmospheric rivers early in the winter and later storms fueled by a blast of arctic air.

The new atmospheric river is a type known as a “Pineapple Express” because it is a deep tap of warm subtropical moisture stretching over the Pacific to Hawaii. Its greatest impacts were expected in northern and central California.

The snowpack at high elevations is so massive it should be able absorb the rain, forecasters said. But elevations below 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) will see melting and runoff. The National Weather Service characterized the flood threat as “moderate.”

At high elevations the storm was predicted to dump heavy snow, as much as 8 feet (2.4 meters) in some locations.

California’s Sierra Nevada snowpack, which provides about a third of the state’s water supply, is more than 180% of the average on April 1, when it is historically at its peak.

So much snow has fallen in the Sierra and other mountain ranges that residents are still struggling to dig out days after earlier storms.

Staggering amounts of snow fell in the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountain ranges in late February. (KSBW)

Roofs collapsed, cars were buried and roads were blocked. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared emergencies in 13 of California’s 58 counties beginning March 1.

In the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles a late February storm reached blizzard status. Mountain towns like Lake Arrowhead were buried.

“We’ve been through many a snowstorm but nothing of this amount, that’s for sure,” resident Alan Zagorsky, 79, said Wednesday as a crew shoveled his driveway. “Right now, they’re trying to find a place they can put this stuff.”

In nearby Crestline, Don Black watched as a team wielding shovels cleared his neighbor’s property.

“This is the worst storm I’ve seen in 34 winters,” Black said.

On the state’s far north coast, Humboldt County authorities have organized an emergency response to feed starving cattle stranded by snow.

Cal Fire and U.S. Coast Guard helicopters began dropping hay bales to cattle in remote mountain fields last weekend and then the California National Guard was called in to expand the effort.

Requests for help came from about 30 ranchers, according to Diana Totten, an area fire chief. The hay is being paid for by the ranchers, who provide information on how many head of cattle need to be fed and where they were expected to be located.

“We won’t know until the snow melts how many cattle have died due to these conditions,” Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said in a statement. “But I know this for certain, if we don’t act, there’s going to be way more that do die and it will be a catastrophe for our county.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kennett man is accused of shooting another man he saw in a vehicle with his ex-girlfriend.
Kennett man accused of shooting another man in Walmart parking lot
The Chester Bridge that connects Missouri and Illinois will be replaced as MoDOT has announced...
MoDOT selects team to replace Chester Bridge
Dr. Howard Benyon will take over for Dr. Neil Glass, who announced his retirement in January.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools announce new superintendent
A woman from Branson, Mo. has been sentenced to federal prison after being found possessing...
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute meth
A 200 person brawl at a Louisiana alternative school resulted in 10 arrests and an injured...
Massive school brawl involving 200 people leads to hospitalized officer, 10 arrests

Latest News

A Yeti sidekick cooler is among the items being recalled.
Yeti recalls 1.9 million coolers and cases for magnet hazard
A look at the water level at the Diversion Channel on Thursday, March 9.
DRONE12: Water level at the Diversion Channel
FILE - The General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck...
GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers to trim costs
Generic Gavel
Two Cape Girardeau men among four “Gangster Disciples” leaders convicted for racketeering conspiracy and murder
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector