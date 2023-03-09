Heartland Votes

More showers possible for Thursday

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 3/8/23
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Clouds will continue to be with us throughout the evening and there is a slim chance for a sprinkle, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will be cool across the area this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs will range from the upper 40s north to the upper 50s south.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura "Wibbs" Wibbeymeyer will be signing off after 15 years at KFVS12.
‘Wibbs’ signing off after 15 years at KFVS12
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
From left: Ranell Robinson, Tyler Banks and Jeremiah Twiggs have been charged in connection...
3 suspects in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
Some Cape Central students presented their classmate with a car on Monday, March 6.
Cape Central students present classmate with car

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 3/8/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 3/8/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Afternoon Outlook
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 3/8
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 3/8
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 3/8/23
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 3/8/23