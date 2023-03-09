More showers possible for Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Clouds will continue to be with us throughout the evening and there is a slim chance for a sprinkle, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will be cool across the area this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs will range from the upper 40s north to the upper 50s south.

