Heartland Votes

Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work

Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some work for their owner.(Source: Personeelsnet/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A man working at a Southern California business was mauled to death by the owner’s four dogs, authorities said.

A 911 call about someone screaming send Riverside County sheriff’s deputies to a home that had been converted into a business in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the county Department of Animal Services said in a statement.

Mateo Salvador, 42, was attacked while doing some work for the owner and had previously worked at the site without any problems, authorities said.

He died at a hospital.

The owner wasn’t present during the attack. He later surrendered the dogs, three Belgian Maliois and a Cane Corso, for “humane euthanasia,” the animal services department said.

The dogs weren’t registered, department spokesman John Welsh said.

“This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in the statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was taken into custody and charged after injuring one person in a shooting at...
Suspect identified in shooting at Kennett, Mo. Walmart that injured 1
The Chester Bridge that connects Missouri and Illinois will be replaced as MoDOT has announced...
MoDOT selects team to replace Chester Bridge
Dr. Howard Benyon will take over for Dr. Neil Glass, who announced his retirement in January.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools announce new superintendent
A 200 person brawl at a Louisiana alternative school resulted in 10 arrests and an injured...
Massive school brawl involving 200 people leads to hospitalized officer, 10 arrests
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

NASA climate scientists have concerns about the thawing of part of the permafrost in the Arctic.
Scientists revive a ‘zombie’ virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Arthur...
Man who killed 4 during Houston drug robbery faces execution
North Korea has conducted more weapons demonstrations in 2023 including test launches of an...
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says
MoDOT announces team to replace Chester Bridge.
Team selected to replace Chester Bridge
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden budget seeks big deficit cuts in challenge to GOP