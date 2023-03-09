Gov. Beshear reminds Kentuckians that federal Medicaid renewal is coming soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reminded Kentuckians that Medicaid enrollees must once again participate in an annual renewal. This comes after the change to the federal pandemic benefit made it easier for low-income families to sign up for free health care.

Starting in April, Kentucky will initiate annual renewal notices for those with a renewal date of May 31. Renewals will continue throughout the year and will vary depending on an individual’s date of enrollment in the program.

The Governor first provided this information to Kentuckians on February 2 as part of his standing Team Kentucky update media briefing.

“The 260,000 Kentuckians who were able to sign up for Medicaid during the pandemic will need to transition to one of three health care options: regular Medicaid, Medicare or kynect,” said Gov. Beshear.

When the public health emergency was declared in January 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, certain Medicaid and Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program requirements were eased, including the need to determine program eligibility every 12 months. The sign-up process was also made faster and easier to help people, some of whom were newly unemployed, get assistance more quickly.

Kentuckians who may be affected by the change in federal law include those who have attained employment or new employment at a higher wage, are eligible for another type of Medicaid coverage or are aging into Medicare.

The Governor’s administration is planning outreach efforts to enrollees in multiple ways. The Department for Medicaid Services is also partnering with Medicaid-managed care plans, community health centers and other providers and advocacy organizations that serve Medicaid members. Medicaid is also collaborating with the state-based marketplace to help people get signed up for coverage.

Medicaid renewal occurs throughout the year, and enrollees will be asked to verify information when their renewal month arrives. If they are no longer eligible for coverage, they will be notified and given appeal rights. They will also be provided with options for coverage, including signing up for a Qualified Health Plan on the state-based marketplace, kynect.

Kentuckians who may be impacted will receive a summary of approaching changes and reminders to update their mailing address, phone number and email address as soon as possible. This may be done on the kynect.ky.gov site or by calling kynect at 855-459-6328.

A new website for all things related to these renewals, as well as new eligibility determinations and other information about Medicaid, is now live. Visit MedicaidUnwinding.ky.gov for more information.

Medicaid members can also get help from a kynector or licensed insurance agent online. Kentuckians who are 65 and older may call the State Health Insurance Plan Hotline at 877-293-7447. They can also call the Department for Aging and Independent Living at 502-564-6930 and ask for a SHIP counselor to learn about Medicare options.

According to the new federal law, all Medicaid renewals as well as eligibility determinations must be initiated by March 31, 2024 and completed by May 31, 2024. Kentucky will initiate annual renewals in April for those with a renewal date of May 31. Renewals will vary depending on the date of enrollment in the program. Members will receive a notice about 60 days before their renewal date. If their information is correct in kynect, the enrollee will not need to take any action until contacted by the Department for Medicaid Services about renewal.

