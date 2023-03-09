First Alert: Cloudy with some light rain today

(KFVS) - Our cool and occasionally wet pattern is set to continue, at least through the weekend.

Brian Alworth says a weather system passing just to our south will give us cloudy skies and a good chance of patchy, light rain today and into early tonight.

With the clouds and rain, this will likely end up as the chilliest day of the week with daytime temps in the mid-40s to low 50s, although not as breezy.

Behind today’s system, rain will move off to the east early tonight, with northwest winds increasing again and mostly cloudy skies. Friday will be breezy and cool but with a little sunshine pushing highs back into the 50s.

Another round of rain will move through over the weekend, from Saturday afternoon in the west to Sunday morning in the east.

Rain with this looks a bit heavier, possibly with some thunder, but not severe as temps remain well below normal.

We should be drying out by Sunday afternoon, but it looks to remain cooler than average well into next week.

After the weekend, the next chance of rain will be about next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.