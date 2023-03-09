Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cloudy with some light rain today

Your First Alert forecast at 5 a.m. on 3/9. We're tracking light rain showers today. It will also be the chilliest day of the week.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Our cool and occasionally wet pattern is set to continue, at least through the weekend.

Brian Alworth says a weather system passing just to our south will give us cloudy skies and a good chance of patchy, light rain today and into early tonight.

With the clouds and rain, this will likely end up as the chilliest day of the week with daytime temps in the mid-40s to low 50s, although not as breezy.

Behind today’s system, rain will move off to the east early tonight, with northwest winds increasing again and mostly cloudy skies. Friday will be breezy and cool but with a little sunshine pushing highs back into the 50s.

Another round of rain will move through over the weekend, from Saturday afternoon in the west to Sunday morning in the east.

Rain with this looks a bit heavier, possibly with some thunder, but not severe as temps remain well below normal.

We should be drying out by Sunday afternoon, but it looks to remain cooler than average well into next week.

After the weekend, the next chance of rain will be about next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was taken into custody and charged after injuring one person in a shooting at...
Suspect identified in shooting at Kennett, Mo. Walmart that injured 1
The Chester Bridge that connects Missouri and Illinois will be replaced as MoDOT has announced...
MoDOT selects team to replace Chester Bridge
Dr. Howard Benyon will take over for Dr. Neil Glass, who announced his retirement in January.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools announce new superintendent
A 200 person brawl at a Louisiana alternative school resulted in 10 arrests and an injured...
Massive school brawl involving 200 people leads to hospitalized officer, 10 arrests
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
Cloudy skies in West Paducah.
First Alert: Cloudy, cool and chance for a sprinkle in some areas tonight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
More showers possible for Thursday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Afternoon Outlook