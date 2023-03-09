Heartland Votes

Drivers urged to be cautious as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews remove downed trees

A combination of flash flooding and high winds has resulted in downed trees that crews cut-up and pushed to the sides of the road.(KYTC)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers in the counties in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 can expect busy routes in some areas as crews are removing downed trees from along the roadway.

A combination of flash flooding and high winds has resulted in downed trees that crews cut-up and pushed to the sides of the road.

They are now attempting to remove trees and limbs from the right-of-way.

The work will continue for this week, possibly into next week for some counties.

Travelers are asked to be cautious and alert for crews out on the roadways.

You can find more traffic updates on the KYTC Facebook page.

