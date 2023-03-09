Drier weather for your Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are watching scattered light rain showers moving across the area this evening. These will move out of the Heartland after midnight. Temperatures will be cooling down behind a cold front. Lows by morning will range from the middle 30s north to the lower 40s south. Friday will start off mostly cloudy with partly sunny skies developing, especially across the southern half of the Heartland. Highs will range from the middle 40s far north to the middle 50s south. Rain chances will increase again as we head into Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. At this time it appears most of the rain will move out of the area by midday Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.