Heartland Votes

Are you an Illinois artist? Carbondale is looking for help with three new murals

The City of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University Carbondale along with local businesses...
The City of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University Carbondale along with local businesses and private donors are investing $40,000 in the effort.(Artspace 304)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois artists can submit their application to create public murals in Carbondale.

The City of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University Carbondale along with local businesses and private donors are investing $40,000 in the effort.

The aim of the initiative from Artspace 304 aim is to create three public murals on building walls volunteered by building owners in the community.

They will be accepting applications until April 16.

You can learn more by visiting the Artspace 304 website or emailing at info@artspace304.org.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kennett man is accused of shooting another man he saw in a vehicle with his ex-girlfriend.
Kennett man accused of shooting another man in Walmart parking lot
The Chester Bridge that connects Missouri and Illinois will be replaced as MoDOT has announced...
MoDOT selects team to replace Chester Bridge
A woman from Branson, Mo. has been sentenced to federal prison after being found possessing...
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute meth
Generic Gavel
Two Cape Girardeau men among four “Gangster Disciples” leaders convicted for racketeering conspiracy and murder
Dr. Howard Benyon will take over for Dr. Neil Glass, who announced his retirement in January.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools announce new superintendent

Latest News

A combination of flash flooding and high winds has resulted in downed trees that crews cut-up...
Drivers urged to be cautious as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews remove downed trees
Dr. Howard Benyon will take over for Dr. Neil Glass, who announced his retirement in January.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools announce new superintendent
The new Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent discussed future plans for the district.
New Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent discusses future plans
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Thurs., March 9 through at least Sunday due to high flood waters.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high flood waters