Are you an Illinois artist? Carbondale is looking for help with three new murals

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois artists can submit their application to create public murals in Carbondale.

The City of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University Carbondale along with local businesses and private donors are investing $40,000 in the effort.

The aim of the initiative from Artspace 304 aim is to create three public murals on building walls volunteered by building owners in the community.

They will be accepting applications until April 16.

You can learn more by visiting the Artspace 304 website or emailing at info@artspace304.org.

