Heartland Votes

SEMO football coach Matukewicz to host L.E.A.D. Revival

Tom Matukewicz is SEMO's head football coach. Popularly known as “Coach Tuke,” Matukewicz...
Tom Matukewicz is SEMO's head football coach. Popularly known as “Coach Tuke,” Matukewicz became SEMO's 13th head coach on Dec. 18, 2013.(Source: KFVS)
By Tom English
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO’s football program is set to bring back a development workshop this week.

This year’s L.E.A.D. Revival is Thursday, March 9, at the Show Me Center.

L.E.A.D. stands for Love, Effort, Attitude and Discipline.

A news release from Southeast’s athletic department says the program is presented by Justin Martini and is a professional development opportunity based on leadership within any type of organization or team.

Led by SEMO head football coach Tom Matukewicz, participants will learn the art of leadership – as well as building and maintaining a championship culture.

Matukewicz will deliver three keynote speeches of leadership, according to the release. Participants will also be involved in discussion groups with SEMO Football assistant coaches and student-athletes.

Cost is $200 per individual, $1,200 for per Table of 8 and $100 per educator, coach or student-athlete – and includes lunch, a L.E.A.D. Revival Playbook and complimentary gift courtesy of the event sponsors.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Show Me Center.

The program runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura "Wibbs" Wibbeymeyer will be signing off after 15 years at KFVS12.
‘Wibbs’ signing off after 15 years at KFVS12
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
From left: Ranell Robinson, Tyler Banks and Jeremiah Twiggs have been charged in connection...
3 suspects in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
Emergency crews rushed to a serious crash in Reynolds County on Thursday afternoon, March 2.
3 teens injured after car hits tree

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
At 10 a.m. outdoor sirens were blaring for their monthly test, but also for planned tornado...
Statewide tornado drills held Tuesday at 10 a.m.
How Social Security recipients can avoid cost-of-living scams | Whitney Quick with the BBB has...
How Social Security recipients can avoid cost-of-living scams | Whitney Quick with the BBB has tips
City of Cape looking into way to save the old Broadway Theater.
City of Cape Girardeau exploring new proposal for old Broadway Theater