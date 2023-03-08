SEMO football coach Matukewicz to host L.E.A.D. Revival

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO’s football program is set to bring back a development workshop this week.

This year’s L.E.A.D. Revival is Thursday, March 9, at the Show Me Center.

L.E.A.D. stands for Love, Effort, Attitude and Discipline.

A news release from Southeast’s athletic department says the program is presented by Justin Martini and is a professional development opportunity based on leadership within any type of organization or team.

Led by SEMO head football coach Tom Matukewicz, participants will learn the art of leadership – as well as building and maintaining a championship culture.

Matukewicz will deliver three keynote speeches of leadership, according to the release. Participants will also be involved in discussion groups with SEMO Football assistant coaches and student-athletes.

Cost is $200 per individual, $1,200 for per Table of 8 and $100 per educator, coach or student-athlete – and includes lunch, a L.E.A.D. Revival Playbook and complimentary gift courtesy of the event sponsors.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Show Me Center.

The program runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.