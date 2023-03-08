Poplar Bluff man sentenced for meth and gun charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jaleel Gipson appeared for his sentencing hearing on March 8 before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gipson, 31, from Poplar Bluff, Mo., was sentenced to 120 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for the offenses of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Last year, Gipson admitted that a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol found 233 grams of methamphetamine, 126 grams of marijuana and two 9mm semiautomatic pistols in the vehicle he was traveling in after a traffic stop and vehicle search on June 11, 2022, in Ripley County, Mo.

Gipson also admitted that the firearms, fully loaded with ammunition, were for the protection of the narcotics that he intended to distribute to others, according to the release.

After his 10 year sentence, Gipson will be placed on supervised release for a period of four years.

