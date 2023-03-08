Marion, Ill. Krispy Kreme to reopen nearly year after fire

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Nearly a year after a fire damaged the Krispy Kreme location in Marion, the business is planning a grand reopening.

According to the owner, the reopening will be on Tuesday, March 14 at 6 a.m.

The fire broke out just before the business opened on May 5, 2022. No was injured, but some of the doughnut equipment was damaged.

The owner told us he ordered new baking equipment just after the fire. However, it took nearly 9 months before the equipment was available.

