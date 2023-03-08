Heartland Votes

March 8 last day to register to vote for April 4 election in Cape Girardeau Co.

The last day to register to vote for the April 4 election is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The last day to register to vote for the April 4 election is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

In Cape Girardeau County, you can fill out a voter registration application online, by mail or in-person.

According to the city, registration can be completed at 17.5 years old, but you must be 18 years old before being eligible to vote.

If you live in the county, you can change your registration address any time up to or on election day.

If you moved from one Missouri county to another on day of the election must be done in person at the County Clerk’s office.

Check out the Tuesday, April 4 sample ballot for Cape Girardeau County here.

