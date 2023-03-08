Heartland Votes

JALC to host Annual Job Fair

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Career Services at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill. will soon be hosting their annual JALC Job Fair.

On Wednesday, March 22, representatives from over 80 companies will be able to meet with students, alumni, and community members from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individuals planning to attend should bring multiple copies of their updated resume and be prepared to interview.

According to Organizer Beth Stephens, the JALC Job Fair is one of the premier job fairs in the region.

“This event benefits local, regional, and national employers interested in attracting a qualified workforce. The job fair has proven to be the finest among colleges in southern Illinois because it attracts such a cross-section of people searching for specific career opportunities,” said Stephens.

Stephens also said that the event has proven extremely beneficial to students and businesses.

“For the various business and industry exhibitors, this Job Fair provides a much greater opportunity of finding quality employees than most other Job Fairs,” said Stephens. “For our students, we provide an atmosphere that is not overwhelming with an opportunity to talk to many different companies. It is a win-win for everybody.”

Those wishing to attend the JALC Job Fair should plan to be at in the Donald L. Brewer Gymnasium and Convocation Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, contact Career Services at 618-985-282, Ext. 8424.

