High School digital design competition coming to SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois High school students will be soon gathering at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. They will be competing in the Illinois Design Educators Association regional competition.

Around 50 students from four area high schools who are interested in architecture, construction and interior design will be at SIU on Friday, March 10. The competition is from 9 to 11 a.m. in Quigley Hall, where the university’s School of Architecture is located.

The regional event includes computer-based and drafting designs in various locations of the building, along with two team competitions. The top three students in each of the 10 events earn awards, with the top two students qualifying for the state competition on April 22 at Illinois State University.

Students from Benton, Carbondale, Marion and Zeigler-Royalton high schools will compete. This is the sixth year that the SIU School of Architecture will be hosting the regional event.

Students will receive tours of the School of Architecture’s programs and facility beginning at 11 a.m. Awards will be announced starting at 1 p.m. after lunch.

