Heartland Votes

High School digital design competition coming to SIU

Illinois High school students will be competing in the Illinois Design Educators Association...
Illinois High school students will be competing in the Illinois Design Educators Association regional competition(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois High school students will be soon gathering at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. They will be competing in the Illinois Design Educators Association regional competition.

Around 50 students from four area high schools who are interested in architecture, construction and interior design will be at SIU on Friday, March 10. The competition is from 9 to 11 a.m. in Quigley Hall, where the university’s School of Architecture is located.

The regional event includes computer-based and drafting designs in various locations of the building, along with two team competitions. The top three students in each of the 10 events earn awards, with the top two students qualifying for the state competition on April 22 at Illinois State University.

Students from Benton, Carbondale, Marion and Zeigler-Royalton high schools will compete. This is the sixth year that the SIU School of Architecture will be hosting the regional event.

Students will receive tours of the School of Architecture’s programs and facility beginning at 11 a.m. Awards will be announced starting at 1 p.m. after lunch.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura "Wibbs" Wibbeymeyer will be signing off after 15 years at KFVS12.
‘Wibbs’ signing off after 15 years at KFVS12
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
From left: Ranell Robinson, Tyler Banks and Jeremiah Twiggs have been charged in connection...
3 suspects in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
Some Cape Central students presented their classmate with a car on Monday, March 6.
Cape Central students present classmate with car

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
KY 295, south of Dycusburg, was reopened to traffic an hour earlier than anticipated following...
KY 295 reopened south of Dycusburg following 2-vehicle crash
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for projects in the...
Commission awards contracts for Southeast Districts Projects
Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, in Anna, is set to undergo major changes in the...
Gov. Pritzker announces plans to move residents, improve Choate Mental Health Center in Anna