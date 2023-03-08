Heartland law enforcement leaders react to Second Amend. Preservation Act being ruled unconstitutional

(KFVS) - A federal judge ruled Missouri’s controversial Second Amendment Preservation Act is unconstitutional.

A judge in Kansas City made the ruling earlier on Tuesday, March 7, saying the law violates the supremacy clause of the constitution, which makes clear federal law overrules state law if there’s a conflict.

SAPA became law in August 2021, and almost immediately several key law enforcement leaders in southeast Missouri spoke out against it.

They said the law blocked them from working with their federal partners on any crime involving a firearm.

They also faced devastating fines under the law if they did.

On Tuesday, March 7, Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair and Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor reacted to the federal judge’s ruling.

“When I saw that, basically, local and state law enforcement officials are allowed to work with federal law agents again, I was certainly excited to hear that,” Chief Blair said.

“SAPA in its current form is clearly unconstitutional,” Proctor added. “Prosecutors know it, have known it. And I’m not surprised the court struck it down.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey wasted no time in responding to that ruling, saying he plans to appeal.

In a statement, Bailey said, “I will protect the Constitution, which includes defending Missourians’ fundamental right to bear arms. We are prepared to defend this statute to the highest court.”

Bailey’s appeal will land in Missouri’s 8th circuit court of appeals. No word on how quickly that will happen.

