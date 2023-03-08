Heartland Votes

Girls high school basketball tournament scores from Tuesday 3/7

Girls high school basketball tournament scores from Tuesday 3/7.
By Jess Todd
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame and Jackson are both District Champions once again.

The Bulldogs defeated Farmington for their fifth consecutive title. The Indians took down Cor Jesu for their third straight championship.

Meanwhile, a remarkable season, including a district title of their own, for Doniphan comes to an end at Sectionals.

Scores:

  • Notre Dame beats Farmington 53-48 (Class 5 District 1 Championship)
  • Jackson beats Cor Jesu 42-33 (Class 6 District 1 Championship)
  • Park Hills Central beats Doniphan 46-37 (Class 4 Sectionals)

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura "Wibbs" Wibbeymeyer will be signing off after 15 years at KFVS12.
‘Wibbs’ signing off after 15 years at KFVS12
From left: Ranell Robinson, Tyler Banks and Jeremiah Twiggs have been charged in connection...
3 suspects in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
A Scott City man was seriously injured in a UTV crash in Wayne County, Missouri on Sunday...
Scott City man seriously injured in UTV crash
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Some Cape Central students presented their classmate with a car on Monday, March 6.
Cape Central students present classmate with car

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 3/6
High school basketball tournament scores from Monday 3/6
Heartland Hoops 3/3/23 Part 3
Heartland Hoops 3/3/23 Part 3
Heartland Hoops 3/3/23 Part 1
Heartland Hoops 3/3/23 Part 1
Heartland Hoops 3/3/23 Part 2
Heartland Hoops 3/3/23 Part 2