Girls high school basketball tournament scores from Tuesday 3/7.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame and Jackson are both District Champions once again.

The Bulldogs defeated Farmington for their fifth consecutive title. The Indians took down Cor Jesu for their third straight championship.

Meanwhile, a remarkable season, including a district title of their own, for Doniphan comes to an end at Sectionals.

Scores:

Notre Dame beats Farmington 53-48 (Class 5 District 1 Championship)

Jackson beats Cor Jesu 42-33 (Class 6 District 1 Championship)

Park Hills Central beats Doniphan 46-37 (Class 4 Sectionals)

