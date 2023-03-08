First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Our weather will remain much cooler for the the next several days, with on and off rain chances as well. The first chance of rain will be this morning as a weak system moves in from the west. Dry air/low dew points at the surface means that some areas may see only sprinkles…..but some patchy light rain does look likely for the morning hours…then just cloudy and chilly in the afternoon. Our next chance of rain arrives tomorrow…and this system looks a bit stronger so rain will likely by more general.

After a break to start the weekend, yet another rain-producing weather system will move through from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. This one may produce some slightly heavier rainfall, but still not expecting heavy rain or strong storms. Finally, it looks like we’ll get a chance to dry out for the first part of next week, though temps look to remain a bit below average.

