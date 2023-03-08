First Alert: Patchy, light morning rain; dry & chilly afternoon

(KFVS) - Expect a chilly and occasionally rainy patter for the next several days.

The first chance of rain will be this morning, as a weak system moves in from the west.

Most locations may see only sprinkles, but patchy light rain is possible.

This afternoon is looking cloudy, breezy and chilly with highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

The next chance for rain arrives Thursday.

Afternoon highs will again be in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Friday is looking dry, but at the start of the weekend another rain-producing system will move through the Heartland Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

This system may produce some slightly heavier rainfall, heavy rain or strong storms is not expected.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid to low 50s.

The first part of next week is looking dry, but temperatures will likely remain a bit below average.

