Endangered Silver Advisory issued for a Murray, Ky. woman

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman.

Susan Solomon is a white female, 68, from Murray, Kentucky with a Florida driver’s license. She was last contacted in the area of West 3rd St. and North Truman Blvd. near NAPA Auto Parts in Caruthersville, Missouri on March 7, around 4:00 p.m.

Solomon is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has long dirty blonde/gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan pullover and her hair was in a ponytail.

Solomon is also diagnosed with dementia and paranoia.

At approximately 4:31 p.m., Solomon’s vehicle, a white 2016 Kia Sorento, was seen in the area of South Ward and Industrial Lane heading southbound towards I-155. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

According to a release from Missouri State Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:31 p.m., Solomon’s vehicle, a white 2016 Kia Sorento, was seen in the area of South Ward and Industrial Lane heading southbound towards I-155. Her license plate is from Florida with the number PLMV43.

Authorities believe Solomon may be en route to an unknown location in Tennessee based on her last location and direction of travel.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 333-4101.

