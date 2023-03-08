Downtown Sikeston planned to be packed with events this weekend

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - In Historic Downtown Sikeston, a day of fun is planned for Saturday, March 11.

The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival will be held in American Legion Parker. The festival will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

At 10:30 a.m., the Sikeston Parks and Recreation Donut Dash 1K Fun Run starts. Those taking part can stop every 250 meters for a quick pick-me up during the run. Check-in and registration is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. at the Collins Bandstand. Registration is $20.

After the Fun Run, Sikeston Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Cornhole Tournament at the Sikeston Depot parking lot. The Tournament starts at 11 a.m. and will have two-person teams competing for prize money awarded to the top three teams. Registration for the Tournament is from 10-10:30 a.m. and costs $50.

The main event is the St. Patrick’s Day Festival and the craft beer sampling. The sampling will take place throughout the event and those in attendance will be able to vote for their favorite one. Each attendee will receiving a souvenir mug.

The Festival will also have a costume contest, craft vendors, and food vendors. Live music will also be provided by Callie & Kevin.

The price of admission is $15. To purchase a ticket, individuals must be at least 21 years old. Tickets can either by purchased at the event, or at the Historic Downtown Sikeston building, First State Community Bank, or the Sikeston Regional Chamber of Commerce.

