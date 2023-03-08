Heartland Votes

Commission awards contracts for Southeast Districts Projects

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for projects in the...
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for projects in the Southeast District. The awarded contracts include pavement improvements and bridge replacements and repair projects.(PIXABAY)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission that governs Missouri Department of Transportation has awarded contracts for Missouri projects.

At its regular meeting on March 8, the Commission awarded contracts for projects in the Southeast District. The awarded contracts include pavement improvements and bridge replacements and repair projects.

A $6,397,790 contract was awarded to H.R. Quadri Contractors, LLC, for resurfacing the following routes:

  • Route E from Route 142 to Route 19 in Oregon County.
  • Route 17 from Route WW to Route 160 in Howell County. This project also includes adding two foot shoulders.

A $2,102,895 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc., for the following bridge improvements:

  • A bridge rehabilitation on Route 60 over Current River in Van Buren.
  • A bridge replacement on Route 142 over Cane Creek Ditch near Neelyville.

An $8,251,924 contract was awarded to Samron Midwest Contracting, Inc., for a bridge deck replacement on Route 62 over Interstate 57 near Charleston. The contract also includes the addition of a center turn lane on Route 62 from one half mile west of I-57 to one half mile east of I-57.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura "Wibbs" Wibbeymeyer will be signing off after 15 years at KFVS12.
‘Wibbs’ signing off after 15 years at KFVS12
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
From left: Ranell Robinson, Tyler Banks and Jeremiah Twiggs have been charged in connection...
3 suspects in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
Some Cape Central students presented their classmate with a car on Monday, March 6.
Cape Central students present classmate with car

Latest News

Illinois High school students will be competing in the Illinois Design Educators Association...
High School digital design competition coming to SIU
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
KY 295, south of Dycusburg, was reopened to traffic an hour earlier than anticipated following...
KY 295 reopened south of Dycusburg following 2-vehicle crash
Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, in Anna, is set to undergo major changes in the...
Gov. Pritzker announces plans to move residents, improve Choate Mental Health Center in Anna