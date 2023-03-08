Heartland Votes

Caruthersville man admits machine gun charge

20-year-old Jamaal Jackson Jr. from Caruthersville pleaded guilty to one count of possession of...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Pemiscot County, Mo admitted possessing a machine gun after a shootout last year.

20-year-old Jamaal Jackson Jr. from Caruthersville pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machine gun. This comes after his involvement in a shootout on August 23, 2022. More details of the shooting can be found on this KFVS web story.

Jackson admitted being among the group standing on a corner and shooting at a vehicle that was driving past. That group fled to Jackson’s girlfriend’s house, where police later found a backpack containing Jackson’s ID and a Glock 19 pistol with a drum magazine. The weapon had an attachment called a “Glock switch,” which converts a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon.

Jackson was indicted in November. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

