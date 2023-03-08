Cape Girardeau Public Schools announce new superintendent

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - School leaders announced the new superintendent on Wednesday, March 8.

Dr. Howard Benyon will take over for Dr. Neil Glass, who announced his retirement in January.

He will officially begin his new duties on July 1.

Dr. Benyon, is currently the district’s deputy superintendent of elementary education. He has also served as the CGPS deputy of secondary education, previously worked as head superintendent of Scott County Central where he was named the Missouri Association of School Administrators New Superintendent of the Year.

“I am thankful to the CGPS Board for this opportunity,” said Dr. Benyon, now in his fourth year at CGPS. “I’m inspired by the selfless and committed people who make up our school community every time I walk into a school. This district is a special place, and working here is something I wish every educator would have the opportunity to experience.”

According to the school district, Dr. Benyon has 24 years of experience in the field of education with 18 years as an administrator. He was the principal at Jones Elementary and Newcomer International Elementary in Tulsa Public Schools, Oklahoma’s second-largest school district. He was also nominated twice for the TPS Teacher of the Year Award while working as a Kindergarten teacher and reading interventionist.

“Dr. Benyon is a well-respected administrator with a vast knowledge of curriculum and instruction,” said Matthew Welker, CGPS board president. “Not only is he a proven leader within our district, but he’s a trusted name in the field of education. We are fortunate to have a professional with his level of expertise take the baton from Dr. Glass and keep moving our district forward.”

Dr. Benyon holds a Doctorate in Education from Saint Louis University, a Master of Science in Teaching, Learning, and Leadership from Oklahoma State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Southwest Missouri State.

The school district said he and his wife Jamie have one son and two rescue dogs. They are active in their church and the community.

Glass became superintendent in 2017 and will continue in the position until June.

CGPS will host a “Meet and Greet” event on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High Auditorium for Dr. Benyon and his family. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

