Heartland Votes

Baptist Health Paducah expects increase in first-time blood doners due to FDA change

Baptist Health Paducah is expecting more first-time donors at blood drives after the U.S. Food...
Baptist Health Paducah is expecting more first-time donors at blood drives after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration lifted a deferral guidance that prevented people from donating.(10/11 NOW)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health Paducah is expecting more first-time donors at blood drives after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration lifted a deferral guidance that prevented people from donating.

In partnership with the Kentucky Blood Drive, Baptist Health Paducah is hosting its March blood drive next week. The blood drive will be a two day event held on Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16 at the Carson-Myre Heart Center in the Barnes Auditorium. On Wednesday, the drive will take place from 3-5:30 p.m., and on Thursday, it’ll take place from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. All donors will receive a KBC T-shirt while supplies last.

The FDA has recently lifted the variant Creutzfeld-Jakob disease indefinite deferral guidance for blood donors who spent time in the United Kingdom, France and Ireland from 1980-2001. This also included those who received a blood transfusion in those countries from 1980 to the present.

This change means that many donors who were previously unable to donate at a blood bank, including Kentucky Blood Centers, may now be eligible to donate. Blood donations are used for patients going through surgical procedures, childbirth, anemia, cancer treatments and more.

To schedule a donation for March 15 or 16, visit Kentucky - Donor Portal (kybloodcenter.org). Before signing up, please ensure that you meet the requirement to give blood. The donor must be at least 16 years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds and must be in good health and feeling well.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura "Wibbs" Wibbeymeyer will be signing off after 15 years at KFVS12.
‘Wibbs’ signing off after 15 years at KFVS12
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
From left: Ranell Robinson, Tyler Banks and Jeremiah Twiggs have been charged in connection...
3 suspects in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
Some Cape Central students presented their classmate with a car on Monday, March 6.
Cape Central students present classmate with car

Latest News

Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, in Anna, is set to undergo major changes in the...
LIVE: Gov. Pritzker discusses plans to move residents, improve Choate Mental Health Center in Anna
LIVE: Gov. Pritzker discusses Choate Mental Health Center
The Chester Bridge that connects Missouri and Illinois will be replaced as MoDOT has announced...
MoDOT selects team to replace Chester Bridge
The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival will be held in American Legion Parker in Historic...
Downtown Sikeston planned to be packed with events this weekend