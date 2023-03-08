2-vehicle crash blocking KY 295 south of Dycusburg

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash is blocking KY 295 south of Dycusburg on Wednesday morning, March 8.

This is one mile north of the Crittenden-Lyon County Line, near the Owens Road intersection.

It’s not clear if there are any injuries.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the highway is expected to be blocked until approximately 10 a.m.

KYTC crews and law enforcement are on the scene diverting traffic at the crash site.

