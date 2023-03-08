Heartland Votes

2-vehicle crash blocking KY 295 south of Dycusburg

A two-vehicle crash is blocking KY 295 south of Dycusburg on Wednesday morning, March 8.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash is blocking KY 295 south of Dycusburg on Wednesday morning, March 8.

This is one mile north of the Crittenden-Lyon County Line, near the Owens Road intersection.

It’s not clear if there are any injuries.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the highway is expected to be blocked until approximately 10 a.m.

KYTC crews and law enforcement are on the scene diverting traffic at the crash site.

