Heartland Votes

1 injured, 1 in custody in connection with shooting at Kennett, Mo. Walmart

Police confirmed a shooting at the Kennett Walmart this morning. One suspect is in custody and at least one victim was flown to St. Louis University
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is in custody after another person was injured in a shooting at Walmart on Wednesday morning, March 8.

According to police, it happened around 11 a.m. at Walmart.

One person was injured and airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Another person is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura "Wibbs" Wibbeymeyer will be signing off after 15 years at KFVS12.
‘Wibbs’ signing off after 15 years at KFVS12
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
From left: Ranell Robinson, Tyler Banks and Jeremiah Twiggs have been charged in connection...
3 suspects in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
Some Cape Central students presented their classmate with a car on Monday, March 6.
Cape Central students present classmate with car

Latest News

20-year-old Jamaal Jackson Jr. from Caruthersville pleaded guilty to one count of possession of...
Caruthersville man admits machine gun charge
Jaleel Gipson appeared for his sentencing hearing on March 8 before United States District...
Poplar Bluff man sentenced for meth and gun charges
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
A woman from Branson, Mo. has been sentenced to federal prison after being found possessing...
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute meth