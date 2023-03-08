1 injured, 1 in custody in connection with shooting at Kennett, Mo. Walmart

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is in custody after another person was injured in a shooting at Walmart on Wednesday morning, March 8.

According to police, it happened around 11 a.m. at Walmart.

One person was injured and airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Another person is in custody in connection with the shooting.

