Heartland Votes

Traffic expected to move to new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge late April or early May

The target completion date for all work on the new bridge is Dec. 1, 2023.
The target completion date for all work on the new bridge is Dec. 1, 2023.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Construction of the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland continues to be on schedule, with traffic expected to move to the new bridge sometime in late April or early May.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers and contractor provided an updated work schedule for the project:

April

  • U.S. 60 highway connections tie-in completed
  • Final roadway surfacing and finish work

May

  • Traffic moved to new bridge

June-August

  • Demolition of old bridge

The target completion date for all work on the new bridge is Dec. 1, 2023.

According to KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat, the Cabinet and Smith Contracting had hoped to make the traffic move sooner. However, several factors will keep things on the original timeline.

“A crane that was to be used for demolition of the existing bridge is tied up on another project,” Poat said. “That pushed the demolition process for the old bridge into the timeline that ospreys will arrive at their nest on the old bridge and start laying eggs. That means we’ll now have to wait for the young ospreys to hatch and start flying – maybe sometime in June. If we can’t beat the ospreys, we have time to complete much more of the work on the new bridge before transferring traffic.”

According to KYTC, ospreys normally arrive on their nest atop the old bridge around March 15.

Poat anticipated all of the road work for the new bridge can now be finished before traffic is transferred to the new alignment, helping minimize or eliminate traffic disruptions later.

“The original plan called for the contractor to pave the final driving surface on the new roadway alignment after traffic moved to the new bridge. Keeping the traffic move on the original schedule will allow the final round of paving and other finish work to be completed more efficiently,” Poat said.

According to KYTC, holding off on the traffic move will also make time for diamond grinding to provide a smoother ride on the deck of the new bridge. KYTC engineers are also considering the addition of a granite traction coating to enhance the durability of decking on the new structure.

The new bridge will have a 40-foot wide, two-lane deck with 12-foot driving lanes and 8-foot shoulders that will provide extra clearance for most farm equipment to cross without stopping oncoming traffic.

To help with river navigation on the Cumberland River, the new bridge will not have piers in the water during normal river conditions.

The existing 60 Cumberland River bridge at Smithland, also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge, is at U.S. 60 Livingston County mile point 12.348.

According to KYTC, the 1,817-foot truss structure was opened to traffic in 1931.

About 5,100 vehicles cross the bridge in an average day.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Ranell Robinson, Tyler Banks and Jeremiah Twiggs have been charged in connection...
3 suspects in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
Laura "Wibbs" Wibbeymeyer will be signing off after 15 years at KFVS12.
‘Wibbs’ signing off after 15 years at KFVS12
A Scott City man was seriously injured in a UTV crash in Wayne County, Missouri on Sunday...
Scott City man seriously injured in UTV crash
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Cape Giradeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, March 5.
Home hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Governor Andy Beshear announced on Monday, March 7 that more than $4 million in tobacco...
Gov. Beshear announces $4.2M in tobacco settlement funds to support Ky. farmers
Federal judge rules Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act unconstitutional
A state of emergency was declared in McCracken County due to tornado damage.
Highways, road closures in McCracken Co. for tornado recovery work