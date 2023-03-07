Heartland Votes

Tornado drills planned for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Don’t be alarmed if you hear outdoor sirens blaring Tuesday morning, March 7. The sirens will be sounding for two purposes.

At 10 a.m. outdoor sirens will be blaring for their monthly test, but also for planned tornado drills throughout Missouri and Illinois.

The drills are part of Severe Weather Preparedness/Awareness Week.

During this time, people are encouraged to practice taking cover in the event of a real tornado.

According to the National Weather Service, the safest place to be when there is a tornado threat is in a basement, an interior room away from windows or safe room.

If you are in a camper or mobile home, the NWS advises leaving and to seek shelter in as safe structure.

Drivers should head to the closest shelter, but if this is not an option, to abandon the vehicle and find a low lying area, such as a ditch or ravine, to take cover in.

Do not seek shelter under a tree or overpass. The NWS says this can put you at greater risk of being killed or seriously injured by flying debris.

The following are the weather topics for this week:

  • Monday: Have a plan/Preparedness
  • Tuesday: Tornadoes
  • Wednesday: Lightning
  • Thursday: Wind and Hail
  • Friday: Flooding

Kentucky held their Severe Weather Awareness Week on Wednesday, March 1 through Tuesday, March 7.

To stay aware and informed on weather events in the Heartland, download the KFVS First Alert Weather app.

