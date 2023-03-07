Teen seriously injured in UTV crash involving pickup truck

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan teenager was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Ripley County on Monday evening, March 6.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at 6:25 p.m. on Highway 142, approximately six miles west of Doniphan.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old male was driving a Polaris Razor westbound when the UTV crossed the center line and hit an eastbound pickup truck.

The teen was seriously hurt and taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital.

MSHP said the teen was wearing safety equipment.

The driver of the pickup, 60-year-old Craig E. Dale, of Doniphan, was also taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment. MSHP said Dale suffered minor injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

