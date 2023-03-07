Heartland Votes

Special prosecutor bill moving forward in Missouri Legislature

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The effort to take power away from Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is moving forward at the Missouri capitol.

A proposed bill would allow a special prosecutor to go into areas where prosecutors are overwhelmed, or deemed not clearing cases fast enough.

The special prosecutor would be able to prosecute murders, carjackings and other violent crimes.

The House version of this bill passed a senate committee Monday afternoon and now heads to the Senate floor.

