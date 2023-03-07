SIU and Dunbar Music Group host Sam Hunt this summer at Banterra Center

CARBONDALE, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - SIU and Dunbar Music Group are bringing back big concerts in Carbondale, Illinois this year.

Sam Hunt is coming to the SIU Banterra Center August 3 for his Summer On The Outskirts Tour 2023.

Dunbar Music Group said there will be special guests, including Brett Young and Lily Rose.

Tickets go on sale soon. Check here for more updates.

