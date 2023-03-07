Shots fired alert leads to arrest of Cape Girardeau man

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ShotSpotter alert on Monday, March 6 in Cape Girardeau leads to an arrest.

Officers were called to the 500 block of South Ellis Street to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found a vehicle with one person inside.

Officers identified the person as 63-year-old Gary Harris, of Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers determined during the course of their investigation that Harris fired a gun in the area.

Police said the officers also found the firearm used.

No injuries or damage has been reported.

Harris was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.