Police: Man arrested for burglary and assault in Murray, Ky.

The Murray Police Department responded to a residence in Murray, Kentucky in relation to a...
The Murray Police Department responded to a residence in Murray, Kentucky in relation to a burglary in progress in the early morning on March 5.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department responded to a residence in Murray, Kentucky in relation to a burglary in progress in the early morning on March 5.

According to a release from the Murray Police Dept., the suspect, Jeremiah Sayles, 31, from Murray, Ky., fled the scene when officers arrived, but was quickly apprehended.

Through investigation, officers learned Sayles had assaulted an individual while burglarizing the residence. The resident sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault.

Sayles was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police, burglary first degree, reckless driving first degree, assault, disregarding a stop sign fourth degree.

