New bus tracking app for families of early childhood and kindergarten students

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff School R-I District is piloting a new bus tracking app for the upcoming school year.

The app, called “Here Comes The Bus,” is for the district’s early childhood and kindergarten centers.

According to a release from the district, they plan to roll out the parent access tool for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The R-I Transportation Department began receiving its initial training followed by webinars shortly after Jon McKinney took on the role as director in July. A software technician position was created, and the associated hardware continues to be installed as the bus fleet expands, according to the release.

“This is just a better way to communicate with our parents so they have a sense of security knowing their son or daughter is on the bus and when they get to school,” McKinney said. “On our end, it should cut down on phone calls, because parents should literally be able to look on their phone and see when and where their child stepped on the bus.”

Last school year, R-I Superintendent Dr. Scott Dill said the Board of Education approved the acquisition of the fleet management system prior to McKinney’s arrival. They selected Synovia Solutions CalAmp as the low bidder, applying startup dollars from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to create a more predictable transportation experience for kids and parents.

Parents and guardians of bus riders will soon receive letters in the mail providing instructions for downloading the app or visiting the website. They will then enter the unique student identification number provided, and set the preferred radius for receiving communication via text or email.

The release said students will scan their district-issued ID when entering and exiting the bus, and drivers will have access to a touchscreen with a name-based ridership module for the lower grade levels.

The geofence can be set between 750 feet and two miles, eliminating wait times at bus stops, and real-time alerts will automatically be sent to caregivers when students have arrived at school.

Families of multiple children riding different buses can be tracked simultaneously and individuals may only sign up for push notifications if they are on the student’s emergency contact list.

“Basically we are moving to a time where school buses will have the same navigation system available in cars or Google Maps on your phone, which greatly helps new drivers and substitute drivers not as familiar with the routes,” McKinney said. “Technology is pushing into this industry, making everything accessible, from arrival time to departure time of buses and the ability to live track them, hopefully making our routes more efficient, safer and consistent.”

According to the release, the plan is to launch “Here Comes The Bus” across the entire school system next school year, after the soft rollout is completed this spring in order to troubleshoot. McKinney anticipates that the district’s approximately 2,200 riders on over 200 bus routes built into the database will be fairly accurate in advance of the first day of school.

