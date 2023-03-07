Heartland Votes

MPD: 3-year-old critical after being attacked by pack of pit bulls

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being attacked by a pack of pit bulls in South Memphis, according to Memphis police.

Police say that at 4:56 p.m., officers responded to Barton Street, just south of East Essex Avenue, regarding a dog bite.

Police say approximately five pit bulls attacked the toddler, who was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the dogs were seized by Animal Control and that no charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

