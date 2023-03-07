Heartland Votes

Man arrested on cyberstalking, stalking charges

Tyler J. Labelle, 27 of Marion, Ill., was arrested on stalking, cyberstalking and harassment through electronic communication chargers in connection with an investigation in Carbondale.(Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A stalking investigation leads to the arrest of a Marion, Illinois man.

According to Carbondale Police, detectives began an extensive investigation into stalking, cyberstalking and harassment after a victim contacted an officer on February 5.

Police said their investigation led to the arrest of 27-year-old Tyler J. Labelle.

Labelle was booked into the Jackson County Jail on stalking, cyberstalking and harassment through electronic communications charges.

Carbondale Police said their investigation is ongoing.

