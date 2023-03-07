Man arrested on cyberstalking, stalking charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A stalking investigation leads to the arrest of a Marion, Illinois man.

According to Carbondale Police, detectives began an extensive investigation into stalking, cyberstalking and harassment after a victim contacted an officer on February 5.

Police said their investigation led to the arrest of 27-year-old Tyler J. Labelle.

Labelle was booked into the Jackson County Jail on stalking, cyberstalking and harassment through electronic communications charges.

Carbondale Police said their investigation is ongoing.

