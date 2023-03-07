Heartland Votes

Lebanon, Mo., man charged with child pornography

Karl Mason is charged with child pornography in Laclede County.
Karl Mason is charged with child pornography in Laclede County.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man is facing child pornography charges.

44-year-old Karl Mason has been charged with one count of Class B promoting child pornography in the first degree, along with one count of Class D promoting child pornography second degree, and seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Members of the Lake Area Cyber Crimes Task Force, along with the Lebanon Police Department, served a search warrant at a residence within Lebanon on March 6 after receiving a tip regarding downloading and sharing child pornographic material.

Following that, police officers found evidence of the crimes and arrested Karl Mason.

He’s currently being held at the Laclede County Jail with no bond.

