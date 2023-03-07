Heartland Votes

Highways, road closures in McCracken Co. for tornado recovery work

A state of emergency was declared in McCracken County due to tornado damage.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Several highways and county roads are closed in the southern part of the county for tornado recovery work.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, its highway crew and the McCracken County Road Department crew are working to remove tornado debris in the Freemont area.

They say numerous utility crews are also working to restore power, internet and phone service.

Several county roads in the Freemont area are closed due to recovery work.

In addition, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is closed from the 1 mile marker near Bryan Road to the 1.5 mile marker at the KY 348 intersection.

According to KYTC, McCracken County Emergency Management personnel will be restricting access to area residents only to help avoid disrupting debris removal and utility restoration efforts.

The debris removal work and utility work is expected to take several more days.

According McCracken County Emergency Management, a total of 68 homes were damaged and five homes were destroyed in Freemont by an EF2 tornado. Damage assessments continue in other parts of the county.

