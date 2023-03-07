Heartland Votes

High school basketball tournament scores from Monday 3/6

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 3/6
By Jess Todd
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In one of the biggest upsets of the year in the Heartland, Sikeston wins the Class 5 District 1 Championship over Cape Central, the No. 1 ranked team in the state.

Jackson also brought home the hardware in the Class 6 District 1 title game against Kirkwood.

Scores from Missouri:

  • Sikeston beats Cape Central 50-48
  • Jackson beats Kirkwood 39-37
  • Park Hills Central beats Dexter 73-53 (Class 4 Sectionals)

Scores from Illinois:

  • Tuscola beats Meridian 74-53 (1A Super-Sectionals)
  • Teutopolis beats Pinckneyville 42-40 in overtime (2A Super-Sectionals)

