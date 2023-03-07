High school basketball tournament scores from Monday 3/6
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In one of the biggest upsets of the year in the Heartland, Sikeston wins the Class 5 District 1 Championship over Cape Central, the No. 1 ranked team in the state.
Jackson also brought home the hardware in the Class 6 District 1 title game against Kirkwood.
Scores from Missouri:
- Sikeston beats Cape Central 50-48
- Jackson beats Kirkwood 39-37
- Park Hills Central beats Dexter 73-53 (Class 4 Sectionals)
Scores from Illinois:
- Tuscola beats Meridian 74-53 (1A Super-Sectionals)
- Teutopolis beats Pinckneyville 42-40 in overtime (2A Super-Sectionals)
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.