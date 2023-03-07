Hermann Mo Arts Council announces inaugural Hermann Plein Air event in June

(HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Local and regional artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in the inaugural Hermann Mo Plein Air event on June 11-17.

According to a release from Visit Hermann, registration is $25 per artist and participants can paint anytime between June 11-17 at approved paint locations. Additional painting locations will be permitted by the property owner.

Prize money will be announced at a later date.

The week-long event will end with a silent art auction and reception on June 17 at 6 p.m.

To participate, complete the Artist Registration Form by June 8.

For more information about the event, visit their website.

