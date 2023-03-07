Heartland Votes

Group of college students lend helping hand to McCracken Co. residents after tornado

Students from Chicago’s Trinity Christian College are spending the week helping Kentucky communities clean up after a devastating tornado destroyed homes.(Breanna Harris)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While many students are enjoying spring break at the beach, a group of Illinois college students are lending a hand and helping pick up storm debris in western Kentucky.

Students from Chicago’s Trinity Christian College are spending the week helping Kentucky communities clean up after a devastating tornado destroyed homes.

The group said this is not the first time they’ve served in a community after a disaster hit.

They were here just over a year ago helping the victims of the Mayfield tornado in December 2021.

One student said she can relate to these families.

“I’ve been in this position as these residents before and I know what they’re going through and it’s hard, it’s really hard because there’s so much that is needed on the surface level but there’s also so much more that’s needed deeper and it means a lot to be able to just be really the hands and feet and say, ‘I’m here. Use me how you need me here in this place,’” said Alyssa Kuehl.

15 student volunteers are in Freemont, Kentucky to help with the ongoing recovery effort by cleaning up debris, assisting with demolition and home repairs.

The group said they’ve been out working around-the-clock to help residents who need it since arriving Monday, March 6.

One student told us she couldn’t imagine doing anything else than giving back to those in need.

“I think it’s just really important for me to put myself in these opportunities and situations where I can see how I can help people when they are in need most; and really just practice selflessness I think can be hard day-to-day but in a situation like this, like there’s no time to think about yourself so it’s just really being selfless and I just am really glad I have the opportunity to be here to help.”

The group said they hope to serve even more people before they leave to go back to Trinity Christian College in Chicago on Thursday.

